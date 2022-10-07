Ronnie James Dio would have been 80 today!
Yeah, it doesn't seem possible, but Ronnie would have been Eighty Years Old today! (Ronnie was born July 10, 1942.)
I just got the Super Deluxe Book Edition of Holy Diver (4 CD Set), and it is absolutely fantastic! Well worth buying for sure.
I'm just having a hard time believing that Ronnie would have been 80 today. It's just really hard to process. I have no idea how we got here so fast. I do know that he's missed greatly, but loved more than ever!
Here's a great video to watch - a successful Opera singer and vocal coach reacts to Dio. This isn't her first Dio track, and her love for Ronnie is heartwarming...
I just wish Ronnie were still here with us.
