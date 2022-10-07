Ronnie James Dio would have been 80 today!

Yeah, it doesn't seem possible, but Ronnie would have been Eighty Years Old today! (Ronnie was born July 10, 1942.)I just got the Super Deluxe Book Edition of Holy Diver (4 CD Set), and it is absolutely fantastic! Well worth buying for sure.I'm just having a hard time believing that Ronnie would have been 80 today. It's just really hard to process. I have no idea how we got here so fast. I do know that he's missed greatly, but loved more than ever!Here's a great video to watch - a successful Opera singer and vocal coach reacts to Dio. This isn't her first Dio track, and her love for Ronnie is heartwarming...I just wish Ronnie were still here with us.