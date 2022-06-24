Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 - new Album Sept 24, 2022
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 - new Album Sept 24, 2022
https://consequence.net/2022/06/ozzy...ient-number-9/
Title song features Jeff Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith on drums, Metallicas Robert Trujillo on bass, Zakk Wylde on guitars and keyboards. Here's the short version (there is 7+ minute version too):
The album announcement and new song arrive a little more than a week after Ozzy underwent a major neck surgery that his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said was really going to determine the rest of his life. After being discharged from the hospital, the metal icon stated, I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."
Patient Number 9 Tracklist:
01. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)
02. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)
03. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)
04. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)
05. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)
06. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)
07. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)
08. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)
09. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)
10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)
11. Dead and Gone
12. God Only Knows
13. Darkside Blues
Title song features Jeff Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith on drums, Metallicas Robert Trujillo on bass, Zakk Wylde on guitars and keyboards. Here's the short version (there is 7+ minute version too):
Re: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 - new Album Sept 24, 2022
Should be interesting
Ordinary Man was ok or maybe it needed more repeat listens though this new album probably won't sound like the Scream album.
Ordinary Man was ok or maybe it needed more repeat listens though this new album probably won't sound like the Scream album.
