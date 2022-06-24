Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 - new Album Sept 24, 2022

Quote:

The album announcement and new song arrive a little more than a week after Ozzy underwent a major neck surgery that his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said was really going to determine the rest of his life. After being discharged from the hospital, the metal icon stated, I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."



Patient Number 9 Tracklist:

01. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

02. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

03. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

04. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

05. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

06. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

07. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

08. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

09. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead and Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues

