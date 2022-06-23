DVD Talk Forum

MEGADETH: The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! - September 2, 2022

MEGADETH: The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! - September 2, 2022

   
06-23-22, 09:52 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,712
Received 94 Likes on 89 Posts
MEGADETH: The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! - September 2, 2022



Produced by Dave Mustaine and Chris Rakestraw, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed, Grammy® award winning album Dystopia will melt Megadeth fans’ minds worldwide with songs like “We’ll Be Back,” the new radio hit “Soldier On!” and “Night Stalkers” – the latter of which features icon Ice T.

Tracklist:
1. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!
2. Life In Hell
3. Night Stalkers – features Ice T on vocals
4. Dogs Of Chernobyl
5. Sacrifice
6. Junkie
7. Psychopathy
8. Killing Time
9. Soldier On!
10. Célebutante
11. Mission To Mars
12. We’ll Be Back


Thrash Metal pioneers and metal icon MEGADETH will cap a summer of successful global touring with the release of their highly anticipated 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! via UMe on September 2, 2022. Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved, HERE. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12×24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased b-side “The Conjuring (Live).” The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via MEGADETH’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be pre-ordered HERE.

The first song to be released from The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is the ferocious, quintessentially MEGADETH track “We’ll Be Back,” which is accompanied by the world premiere of We’ll Be Back: Chapter I, an epic, action-packed short film chronicling the origins of MEGADETH’s mascot, Vic Rattlehead. Produced by Dave Mustaine, We’ll Be Back: Chapter I is a soldier’s tale of bravery, personal sacrifice, and the will to survive. It is the first installment of a trilogy of videos to be released in conjunction with the release of the new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!.
https://megadeth.com/news/2022/the-s...-and-the-dead/




Last edited by gerrythedon; 06-23-22 at 10:01 PM.
gerrythedon
Why So Blu? (06-23-22)
06-23-22, 10:03 PM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 35,128
Received 682 Likes on 526 Posts
Re: MEGADETH: The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! - September 2, 2022
Hell yeah. Dystopia rocks and this should too. Love the artwork.
gerrythedon (06-23-22)
