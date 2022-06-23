MEGADETH: The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! - September 2, 2022

Produced by Dave Mustaine and Chris Rakestraw, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed, Grammy® award winning album Dystopia will melt Megadeth fans’ minds worldwide with songs like “We’ll Be Back,” the new radio hit “Soldier On!” and “Night Stalkers” – the latter of which features icon Ice T.

Tracklist:

1. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

2. Life In Hell

3. Night Stalkers – features Ice T on vocals

4. Dogs Of Chernobyl

5. Sacrifice

6. Junkie

7. Psychopathy

8. Killing Time

9. Soldier On!

10. Célebutante

11. Mission To Mars

12. We’ll Be Back