DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Julee Cruise Dead at 65

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Julee Cruise Dead at 65

   
Old 06-10-22, 06:39 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,801
Received 391 Likes on 234 Posts
Julee Cruise Dead at 65

Julee Cruise, singer and frequent David Lynch collaborator, dies aged 65

Julee Cruise, the singer whose ethereal music deepened the drama of David Lynchs work, has died aged 65.

Her husband, Edward Grinnan, wrote on Facebook: She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace  I played her [B-52s song] Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.

Cruises best-known song was Falling  its instrumental, written by Angelo Badalamenti, was used as the theme to Twin Peaks, Lynchs iconic TV show that debuted in 1990. Lynch wrote lyrics for Cruises vocal version, which reached No 7 in the UK charts, was a hit across Europe, and topped the Australian singles chart. It was included on her debut album Floating Into the Night, released in 1989.
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Britney Spears -- MARRIED!

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.