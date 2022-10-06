Julee Cruise Dead at 65
Julee Cruise, singer and frequent David Lynch collaborator, dies aged 65Julee Cruise, the singer whose ethereal music deepened the drama of David Lynchs work, has died aged 65.
Her husband, Edward Grinnan, wrote on Facebook: She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace I played her [B-52s song] Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.
Cruises best-known song was Falling its instrumental, written by Angelo Badalamenti, was used as the theme to Twin Peaks, Lynchs iconic TV show that debuted in 1990. Lynch wrote lyrics for Cruises vocal version, which reached No 7 in the UK charts, was a hit across Europe, and topped the Australian singles chart. It was included on her debut album Floating Into the Night, released in 1989.
