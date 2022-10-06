Julee Cruise Dead at 65

Julee Cruise, the singer whose ethereal music deepened the drama of David Lynchs work, has died aged 65.Her husband, Edward Grinnan, wrote on Facebook: She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace I played her [B-52s song] Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.Cruises best-known song was Falling  its instrumental, written by Angelo Badalamenti, was used as the theme to Twin Peaks, Lynchs iconic TV show that debuted in 1990. Lynch wrote lyrics for Cruises vocal version, which reached No 7 in the UK charts, was a hit across Europe, and topped the Australian singles chart. It was included on her debut album Floating Into the Night, released in 1989.