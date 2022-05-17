70s Jazz Guitar Solos w/ Non-Jazz Rhythms
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2022
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
70s Jazz Guitar Solos w/ Non-Jazz Rhythms
This is harder to find than I thought.. I know Steely Dan has to have some, but I've been listening and haven't found much.
The only one I can think of a moment. I wish they used more jazz guitar soloing, with any kind of rhythm, but this is definitely a NON-jazz rhythm.
If you have a minute, please post your favorite videos.. Thanks!
Chicago - Poem To The People
(love that guitar noodling by Terry Kath)
