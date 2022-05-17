DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

70s Jazz Guitar Solos w/ Non-Jazz Rhythms

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

70s Jazz Guitar Solos w/ Non-Jazz Rhythms

   
Old 05-17-22, 08:56 AM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2022
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
70s Jazz Guitar Solos w/ Non-Jazz Rhythms
This is harder to find than I thought.. I know Steely Dan has to have some, but I've been listening and haven't found much.
The only one I can think of a moment. I wish they used more jazz guitar soloing, with any kind of rhythm, but this is definitely a NON-jazz rhythm.

If you have a minute, please post your favorite videos.. Thanks!

Chicago - Poem To The People
(love that guitar noodling by Terry Kath)
GeorgeCarlinFan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.