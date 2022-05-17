70s Jazz Guitar Solos w/ Non-Jazz Rhythms

This is harder to find than I thought.. I know Steely Dan has to have some, but I've been listening and haven't found much.

The only one I can think of a moment. I wish they used more jazz guitar soloing, with any kind of rhythm, but this is definitely a NON-jazz rhythm.



If you have a minute, please post your favorite videos.. Thanks!



Chicago - Poem To The People

(love that guitar noodling by Terry Kath)

