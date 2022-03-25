Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,632
Received 1,529 Likes on 1,126 Posts
Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,244
Received 279 Likes on 201 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
Damn.. wonder what happened. He actually sings one of my favorite of their songs- Cold Day in the Sun.
#6
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
This took my breath away.
I just saw a bit of their lollopalooza Chile set from last week. Taylor had cb 700 written on his bass drum head, which is such a great joke for drummers. He seemed like a really great, kind and happy person. And a great drummer
Rest In Peace
I just saw a bit of their lollopalooza Chile set from last week. Taylor had cb 700 written on his bass drum head, which is such a great joke for drummers. He seemed like a really great, kind and happy person. And a great drummer
Rest In Peace
#8
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
RIP, this is so sad.
I just saw the Foo Fighters in December. One of that show’s highlights was Dave Grohl taking over on drums while Hawkins sang a rousing cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love”.
I just saw the Foo Fighters in December. One of that show’s highlights was Dave Grohl taking over on drums while Hawkins sang a rousing cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love”.
#9
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 59,777
Received 2,654 Likes on 1,740 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
I was at that show too Damfino. Just shocked. And yeah that Cold Day In The Sun kicks ass.
Anyone know what happened?
Anyone know what happened?
#11
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,405
Received 810 Likes on 465 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
It's terrible and shocking. Anything I knew or saw of him pointed to him being a tremendous person, it's very unfortunate.
Wikipedia says he died of a heroin overdose. He had heroin issues in the past, yet they don't say how they know that, so who knows.
Wikipedia says he died of a heroin overdose. He had heroin issues in the past, yet they don't say how they know that, so who knows.
#12
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 59,777
Received 2,654 Likes on 1,740 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
Picture from December show
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off