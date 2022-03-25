DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50

   
Old 03-25-22, 10:11 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,632
Received 1,529 Likes on 1,126 Posts
Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 10:14 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,244
Received 279 Likes on 201 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 10:16 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,113
Received 224 Likes on 161 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
Just came here to post this. Absolutely heartbreaking.
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 10:30 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
JZ1276's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Long Island
Posts: 3,780
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
Damn. That really sucks
JZ1276 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 10:34 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 22,745
Received 650 Likes on 533 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
Damn.. wonder what happened. He actually sings one of my favorite of their songs- Cold Day in the Sun.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Decker (03-25-22)
Old 03-25-22, 10:44 PM
  #6  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Mar 2002
Posts: 724
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
This took my breath away.

I just saw a bit of their lollopalooza Chile set from last week. Taylor had cb 700 written on his bass drum head, which is such a great joke for drummers. He seemed like a really great, kind and happy person. And a great drummer

Rest In Peace
david12 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 10:48 PM
  #7  
Moderator
 
Geofferson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: The Village Green
Posts: 39,497
Received 41 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
Wth
Geofferson is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 10:52 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Damfino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Posts: 6,544
Received 49 Likes on 39 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
RIP, this is so sad.

I just saw the Foo Fighters in December. One of that show’s highlights was Dave Grohl taking over on drums while Hawkins sang a rousing cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love”.

Damfino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 10:55 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 59,777
Received 2,654 Likes on 1,740 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
I was at that show too Damfino. Just shocked. And yeah that Cold Day In The Sun kicks ass.
Anyone know what happened?
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 10:57 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mondo Kane's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 11,493
Received 66 Likes on 59 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
RIP He fought the good fight
Mondo Kane is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 11:06 PM
  #11  
Moderator
 
story's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 11,405
Received 810 Likes on 465 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
It's terrible and shocking. Anything I knew or saw of him pointed to him being a tremendous person, it's very unfortunate.

Wikipedia says he died of a heroin overdose. He had heroin issues in the past, yet they don't say how they know that, so who knows.
story is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 11:12 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 59,777
Received 2,654 Likes on 1,740 Posts
Re: Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters dead at 50
Picture from December show

Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.