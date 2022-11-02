Rush Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe
Rush Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe
MOVING PICTURES 40 BACKSTAGE EXCLUSIVE SUPER DELUXE EDITION
Celebrating 40 years of Moving Pictures with a Super Deluxe boxset fully loaded for fans!
The 2015 album remaster is on CD 1 for the first time. CDs 2 & 3 feature the complete, unreleased Toronto concert from March 25, 1981.
All vinyl has been cut half-speed Direct-To-Metal Mastering for the first time ever on five 180-gram audiophile LPs.
Blu-ray Audio disc presents the first-ever Dolby Atmos & new 5.1 surround album mix including the brand-new video for “YYZ” + 3 music videos for “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight” & “Vital Signs.”
Hugh Syme brilliantly created brand new, stunning 40th anniversary artwork with new illustrations for each song, all showcased in the 44-page hardcover book alongside liner notes by Kim Thayil, Les Claypool, Taylor Hawkins, Bill Kelliher and Neil Sanderson.
Exclusive collectibles include a Red Barchetta model car, Neil Peart signature MP40 drumsticks, two metal guitar picks – each with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson’s signatures engraved, 1981 Moving Pictures replica tour program, MP40 enamel pin, 3D lenticular “Moving Pictures” motion litho, 18”x24” Toronto 1981 concert poster, Toronto concert replica ticket, 12”x36” Rush 1973-1981 poster, YYZ luggage tag, an All Access World Tour ‘81 insert, and 6 printed lyric sheets originally hand-drawn by Neil Peart – all housed in a premium lift-top box.
SUPER DELUXE TRACK LIST:
MOVING PICTURES (2015 Remaster on CD for First Time)
CD – DISC 1
Tom Sawyer
Red Barchetta
YYZ
Limelight
The Camera Eye
Witch Hunt
Vital Signs
LIVE IN YYZ 1981*
CD – DISC 2
2112 – Overture
2112 – The Temples Of Syrinx
Freewill
Limelight
Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Prelude
Beneath, Between & Behind
The Camera Eye
YYZ
Broon’s Bane
The Trees
Xanadu
LIVE IN YYZ 1981* (cont’d)
CD – DISC 3
The Spirit Of Radio
Red Barchetta
Closer To The Heart
Tom Sawyer
Vital Signs
Natural Science
Working Man / Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Armageddon: The Battle Of Heart And Mind / By-Tor & The Snow Dog / In The End / In The Mood / 2112 – Grand Finale
La Villa Strangiato
BLU-RAY AUDIO – DISC 4
DOLBY ATMOS,* DOLBY TRUEHD 5.1,* DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 5.1,* PCM Stereo
Surround formats newly mixed by Richard Chycki
New Hugh Syme song illustrations animated during each respective song’s playback
