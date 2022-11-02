Rush Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe

Celebrating 40 years of Moving Pictures with a Super Deluxe boxset fully loaded for fans!



The 2015 album remaster is on CD 1 for the first time. CDs 2 & 3 feature the complete, unreleased Toronto concert from March 25, 1981.



All vinyl has been cut half-speed Direct-To-Metal Mastering for the first time ever on five 180-gram audiophile LPs.



Blu-ray Audio disc presents the first-ever Dolby Atmos & new 5.1 surround album mix including the brand-new video for “YYZ” + 3 music videos for “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight” & “Vital Signs.”



Hugh Syme brilliantly created brand new, stunning 40th anniversary artwork with new illustrations for each song, all showcased in the 44-page hardcover book alongside liner notes by Kim Thayil, Les Claypool, Taylor Hawkins, Bill Kelliher and Neil Sanderson.



Exclusive collectibles include a Red Barchetta model car, Neil Peart signature MP40 drumsticks, two metal guitar picks – each with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson’s signatures engraved, 1981 Moving Pictures replica tour program, MP40 enamel pin, 3D lenticular “Moving Pictures” motion litho, 18”x24” Toronto 1981 concert poster, Toronto concert replica ticket, 12”x36” Rush 1973-1981 poster, YYZ luggage tag, an All Access World Tour ‘81 insert, and 6 printed lyric sheets originally hand-drawn by Neil Peart – all housed in a premium lift-top box.

(2015 Remaster on CD for First Time)

CD – DISC 1

Tom Sawyer

Red Barchetta

YYZ

Limelight

The Camera Eye

Witch Hunt

Vital Signs

2112 – Overture

2112 – The Temples Of Syrinx

Freewill

Limelight

Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Prelude

Beneath, Between & Behind

The Camera Eye

YYZ

Broon’s Bane

The Trees

Xanadu

The Spirit Of Radio

Red Barchetta

Closer To The Heart

Tom Sawyer

Vital Signs

Natural Science

Working Man / Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Armageddon: The Battle Of Heart And Mind / By-Tor & The Snow Dog / In The End / In The Mood / 2112 – Grand Finale

La Villa Strangiato

DOLBY ATMOS,* DOLBY TRUEHD 5.1,* DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 5.1,* PCM Stereo

Surround formats newly mixed by Richard Chycki

New Hugh Syme song illustrations animated during each respective song’s playback