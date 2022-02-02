What Are You Listening To (February 2022)
What Are You Listening To (February 2022)
ACxDC- Satan Is King
Agoraphobic Nosebleed- Honky Reduction
Bone Awl- An Obelisk Marks The Line
Celeste- Assassine(s)
Code Orange- Underneath
Cough- Still They Pray
Dipygus- Deathooze
Dishammer- Vintage Addiction
Doldrum- The Knocking
Exaugurate- Chasm of Rapturous Delirium
Exsanguinated- Millions of Tortured Souls
Gorevent- Fate
Graveyard- Hisingen Blues
Gulch- Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress
In Disgust- West Coast Grind Violence
Loathe- Prepare Consume Proceed
Monolord- No Comfort
Negative Vortex- Tomb Absolute
Scalp- Domestic Extremity
Sea of Shit- Sea of Shit
Sex Prisoner- Tannhauser Gate
Skeleton- Skeleton
Spazz- La Revancha
Vomit Remnants- Hyper Groove Brutality
