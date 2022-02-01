DVD Talk Forum

What Are You Listening To? (January 2022)

Music Talk

What Are You Listening To? (January 2022)

   
What Are You Listening To? (January 2022)
Code Orange- Forever
Code Orange- I Am King
Demolition Hammer- Tortured Existence
Exodus- Fabulous Disaster
Slayer- God Hates Us All
Slayer- Reign In Blood
Slayer- Seasons In The Abyss
Spinebreaker- Ice Grave
Testament- Return To The Apocalyptic City
Turnstile- Glow On
Turnstile- Step 2 Rhythm
