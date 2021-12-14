The Neighborhoods (Boston pop/punk band)
The Neighborhoods (Boston pop/punk band)
Recently in another thread, Paff jogged my memory about a 1980s pop/punk band which I had one album which I use to listen to a lot. The album was self-titled "The Neighborhoods" which was released on a major label (Atlantic Records) in 1991 with Aerosmith's guitarist Brad Whitford as producer.
Though I had no idea who these guys were, and there was very little information about them via search engines back in the mid-late 1990s.
I went through my cd collection to look for this cd again, but couldn't find it. (It is likely in storage or I lost it over the years). So I went searching on youtube for the tracks, which it turned out were not easy to find (ie. lots of unrelated search matches). I came across the first track "Pure and Easy", but it sounded very different than the version I remember.
It turned out this version was a rawer sounding mix from their 1987 album "Reptile Men".
Eventually I found the 1991 version of "Pure and Easy", which was a lot more slick and polished sounding than the 1987 mix.
Later I noticed most of the songs on the 1991 self-titled major label album, were also on the previous 1990 indie released album "Hoodwinked". (Both had Brad Whitford as producer).
