GUNS N' ROSES: Use Your Illusions (Box Set) -2022

There's good news for anyone who was crestfallen when the 30th anniversary of Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion albums came and went without any announcement of a deluxe reissue: Slash says a belated box set should arrive this summer."It got delayed by the pandemic but it is coming out, I think this summer," Slash said during an interview with Biff Bam Pop! editor-in-chief Andy Burns. "There's a bunch of cool live stuff on it, a couple shows. The Ritz from the early 90s and a show that we did in Las Vegas back in 1989, I think it was. And its actually the show that I met my ex-wife at."He appeared to be referencing a May 16, 1991 show at the Ritz, the third and final secret warm-up gig before Guns N' Roses embarked on their massive Use Your Illusion Tour. Axl Rose famously broke his foot after taking a flying leap off a speaker while performing "You Could Be Mine," for which the band was recording a music video.Slash may have gotten his Vegas dates slightly mixed up, though: He met his ex-wife, Perla Ferrar, backstage after a Vegas show in 1992, not 1989.