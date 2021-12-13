DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Christmas Music you can't stand

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Christmas Music you can't stand

   
Old 12-13-21, 12:05 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 12,939
Likes: 0
Received 117 Likes on 71 Posts
Christmas Music you can't stand
I swear, I'm going to jump out a window if I hear Wonderful Christmastime again.

What's your holiday music loath list?
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-13-21, 12:15 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 36,847
Received 891 Likes on 650 Posts
Re: Christmas Music you can't stand
The last Christmas before the pandemic I was in a restaurant, and they were blaring some country-western singer's Christmas album.

Or it might have just been a bunch of different country-western singers; I don't know, it all sounds the same to me.

At any rate, it was fucking awful.
Josh-da-man is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.