R.I.P. Michael Nesmith
R.I.P. Michael Nesmith
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...-dead-1270079/
Sad to hear. He was my favorite Monkee and a very talented songwriter and performer. I understand he was going to go on tour with Mikey Dolenz for one final farewell tour.
Re: R.I.P. Michael Nesmith
My friends had this comedy VHS tape that he made in the 80's. Maybe it was called "Elephant Parts" or something? I don't remember that much about it but that it was pretty funny and probably ahead of its time.
He just finished that last tour with Mickey last month. Fond memories, and glad I've gotten to see them all (never all together though) over the years.
RIP, Nez
