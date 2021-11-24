2022 Grammy Nominations Announced
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,506
Received 2,160 Likes on 1,385 Posts
2022 Grammy Nominations Announced
.... and there are a LOT of them. The Grammy eliminated their "Blue Ribbon" panel this year and expanded the number of nominees in the major categories to 10!
The full list of nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards have been revealed: Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat. Also nominated are Fleet Foxes, Arooj Aftab, Low, Japanese Breakfast, Caroline Shaw, and plenty of others. Find the full list of nominees below. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31 and will broadcast live on CBS.
A number of changes have come to pass at the Recording Academy and its handling of the Grammys since the 2021 ceremony. In April, the institution announced an end to its practice of secret-committee nominations in its Big Four categories and established two new awards for Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance. Over the summer, the Recording Academy updated its book of rules and guidelines to ban sales figures and chart numbers from being mentioned in For Your Consideration ads, too. The ceremony is also being produced with an inclusion rider for the first time after expanding its voting pool to include more voters from traditionally underrepresented groups.
Its the first year of the Grammys with new Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason jr., now officially in the position after serving in the role on an interim basis. He stepped into the position following the ousting of former Grammy chief Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave just days before the 2020 Grammy Awards. Following a legal dispute, the Recording Academy and Dugan announced a settlement this summer.
Last year, Beyoncé set a new record for most Grammys held by a female artist with her Best R&B Performance win for Black Parade. After the 2021 nominees were announced, the Weeknd announced his intentions to boycott the Grammys going forward when After Hours and Blinding Lights received zero nominations. Still, he got recognized three times this year.
Ahead of todays announcement, Taylor Swift revealed that she would not submit Fearless (Taylors Version) for consideration, instead focusing on a campaign for Evermore. Cardi Bs and Megan Thee Stallions 2020 single WAP was previously withheld from 2021 Grammy consideration; plans called for it to be submitted for the 2022 Grammys with a Cardi B album that never materialized. And, in additional nomination news, Kacey Musgraves Star-Crossed was ruled ineligible for nomination in country categories; the records Camera Roll, however, is nominated in two country categories.
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Norah Jones - Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - Thats Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Grammy Nominations 2022: See the Full List HereFind out whos up for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and more
The full list of nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards have been revealed: Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat. Also nominated are Fleet Foxes, Arooj Aftab, Low, Japanese Breakfast, Caroline Shaw, and plenty of others. Find the full list of nominees below. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31 and will broadcast live on CBS.
A number of changes have come to pass at the Recording Academy and its handling of the Grammys since the 2021 ceremony. In April, the institution announced an end to its practice of secret-committee nominations in its Big Four categories and established two new awards for Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance. Over the summer, the Recording Academy updated its book of rules and guidelines to ban sales figures and chart numbers from being mentioned in For Your Consideration ads, too. The ceremony is also being produced with an inclusion rider for the first time after expanding its voting pool to include more voters from traditionally underrepresented groups.
Its the first year of the Grammys with new Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason jr., now officially in the position after serving in the role on an interim basis. He stepped into the position following the ousting of former Grammy chief Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave just days before the 2020 Grammy Awards. Following a legal dispute, the Recording Academy and Dugan announced a settlement this summer.
Last year, Beyoncé set a new record for most Grammys held by a female artist with her Best R&B Performance win for Black Parade. After the 2021 nominees were announced, the Weeknd announced his intentions to boycott the Grammys going forward when After Hours and Blinding Lights received zero nominations. Still, he got recognized three times this year.
Ahead of todays announcement, Taylor Swift revealed that she would not submit Fearless (Taylors Version) for consideration, instead focusing on a campaign for Evermore. Cardi Bs and Megan Thee Stallions 2020 single WAP was previously withheld from 2021 Grammy consideration; plans called for it to be submitted for the 2022 Grammys with a Cardi B album that never materialized. And, in additional nomination news, Kacey Musgraves Star-Crossed was ruled ineligible for nomination in country categories; the records Camera Roll, however, is nominated in two country categories.
Record of the YearABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Album of the YearWe Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Song of the YearEd Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Best New ArtistArooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo PerformanceJustin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceTony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Best Traditional Pop Vocal AlbumTony Bennett, & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - Thats Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal AlbumJustin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,506
Received 2,160 Likes on 1,385 Posts
Re: 2022 Grammy Nominations Announced
Best Rock PerformanceAC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Foo Fighters - Making a Fire
Best Metal PerformanceDeftones - Genesis
Dream Theater - The Alien
Gojira - Amazonia
Mastodon - Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Best Rock SongWeezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War
Best Rock AlbumAC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Best Alternative Music AlbumFleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddys Home
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off