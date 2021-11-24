2022 Grammy Nominations Announced

.... and there are a LOT of them. The Grammy eliminated their "Blue Ribbon" panel this year and expanded the number of nominees in the major categories to 10! Grammy Nominations 2022: See the Full List Here Find out whos up for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and more



The full list of nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards have been revealed: Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat. Also nominated are Fleet Foxes, Arooj Aftab, Low, Japanese Breakfast, Caroline Shaw, and plenty of others. Find the full list of nominees below. The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31 and will broadcast live on CBS.







A number of changes have come to pass at the Recording Academy and its handling of the Grammys since the 2021 ceremony. In April, the institution announced an end to its practice of secret-committee nominations in its Big Four categories and established two new awards for Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance. Over the summer, the Recording Academy updated its book of rules and guidelines to ban sales figures and chart numbers from being mentioned in For Your Consideration ads, too. The ceremony is also being produced with an inclusion rider for the first time after expanding its voting pool to include more voters from traditionally underrepresented groups.







Its the first year of the Grammys with new Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason jr., now officially in the position after serving in the role on an interim basis. He stepped into the position following the ousting of former Grammy chief Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave just days before the 2020 Grammy Awards. Following a legal dispute, the Recording Academy and Dugan announced a settlement this summer.



Last year, Beyoncé set a new record for most Grammys held by a female artist with her Best R&B Performance win for Black Parade. After the 2021 nominees were announced, the Weeknd announced his intentions to boycott the Grammys going forward when After Hours and Blinding Lights received zero nominations. Still, he got recognized three times this year.







Ahead of todays announcement, Taylor Swift revealed that she would not submit Fearless (Taylors Version) for consideration, instead focusing on a campaign for Evermore. Cardi Bs and Megan Thee Stallions 2020 single WAP was previously withheld from 2021 Grammy consideration; plans called for it to be submitted for the 2022 Grammys with a Cardi B album that never materialized. And, in additional nomination news, Kacey Musgraves Star-Crossed was ruled ineligible for nomination in country categories; the records Camera Roll, however, is nominated in two country categories. Record of the Year ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Song of the Year Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Best New Artist Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Tony Bennett, & Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - Thats Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour