Any Keyboard and/or Synthesizer Players Here?
Im looking to get something in order to do music scores for movies my friend and I are working on. I know next to nothing. From what Ive gathered I need a poly and an onboard sequencer. I do like the sounds of analog synthesizers more than digital, but they also seem more costly and less beginner friendly.
Another thing I cant seem to find out is can you play over the appeggiator or sequencer or do I need a separate machine to do that?
