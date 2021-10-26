DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Any Keyboard and/or Synthesizer Players Here?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Any Keyboard and/or Synthesizer Players Here?

   
Old 10-26-21, 12:41 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,956
Received 313 Likes on 218 Posts
Any Keyboard and/or Synthesizer Players Here?
Im looking to get something in order to do music scores for movies my friend and I are working on. I know next to nothing. From what Ive gathered I need a poly and an onboard sequencer. I do like the sounds of analog synthesizers more than digital, but they also seem more costly and less beginner friendly.
Another thing I cant seem to find out is can you play over the appeggiator or sequencer or do I need a separate machine to do that?
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.