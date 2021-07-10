Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point - 02/25/2022
Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point - 02/25/2022
- No Small Thing
- Tipping Point
- Long, Long, Long Time
- Break The Man
- My Demons
- Rivers of Mercy
- Please Be Happy
- Master Plan
- End of Night
- Stay
Pre order/save:
https://found.ee/TearsForFears_TheTippingPoint
The first single sounds great... I hope the rest of the album holds up.
