Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point - 02/25/2022

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point - 02/25/2022

   
Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point - 02/25/2022
  1. No Small Thing
  2. Tipping Point
  3. Long, Long, Long Time
  4. Break The Man
  5. My Demons
  6. Rivers of Mercy
  7. Please Be Happy
  8. Master Plan
  9. End of Night
  10. Stay
First single is out:



Pre order/save:
https://found.ee/TearsForFears_TheTippingPoint

The first single sounds great... I hope the rest of the album holds up.
