Eddie Vedder - Earthling- (Upcoming Solo Album)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Eddie Vedder - Earthling- (Upcoming Solo Album)
Eddie Vedder released a new single called Long Way from an upcoming solo album entitled Earthling. His first new solo album since Ukulele Songs, which came out in 2011.
He also recently contributed a number of songs to the soundtrack for the Sean Penn film, Flag Day.
I enjoy Eddies solo output almost as much as regular Pearl Jam albums personally, and am excited for this.
He also recently contributed a number of songs to the soundtrack for the Sean Penn film, Flag Day.
I enjoy Eddies solo output almost as much as regular Pearl Jam albums personally, and am excited for this.
Last edited by Mike86; 09-08-21 at 01:40 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off