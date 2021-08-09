DVD Talk Forum

Eddie Vedder - Earthling- (Upcoming Solo Album)

   
Eddie Vedder - Earthling- (Upcoming Solo Album)
Eddie Vedder released a new single called Long Way from an upcoming solo album entitled Earthling. His first new solo album since Ukulele Songs, which came out in 2011.

He also recently contributed a number of songs to the soundtrack for the Sean Penn film, Flag Day.

I enjoy Eddies solo output almost as much as regular Pearl Jam albums personally, and am excited for this.

Re: Eddie Vedder - Earthling- (Upcoming Solo Album)
I get a Tom Petty vibe
