What Are You Listening To? (September 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: California
Posts: 18,291
Received 159 Likes on 137 Posts
What Are You Listening To? (September 2021)
Ekulu- Half Alive
In Cold Blood- Hell On Eart
In Cold Blood- Legions of Angels
Mental Cavity- Neuro Siege
Mortality Rate- You Were The Gasoline
Nasum- Human 2.0
Nails- You Will Never Be One Of Us
Power Alone- Rather Be Alone
Regional Justice Center- Crime and Punishment
Sabertooth Zombie- Midnight Venom
Scalp- Domestic Extremity
Throwdown- Beyond Repair
Queensway- Swift Minds of the Darkside
Undertow- Everything
Undying- This Day All Gods Die
Wisdom In Chains- Nothing In Nature Respects Weakness
In Cold Blood- Hell On Eart
In Cold Blood- Legions of Angels
Mental Cavity- Neuro Siege
Mortality Rate- You Were The Gasoline
Nasum- Human 2.0
Nails- You Will Never Be One Of Us
Power Alone- Rather Be Alone
Regional Justice Center- Crime and Punishment
Sabertooth Zombie- Midnight Venom
Scalp- Domestic Extremity
Throwdown- Beyond Repair
Queensway- Swift Minds of the Darkside
Undertow- Everything
Undying- This Day All Gods Die
Wisdom In Chains- Nothing In Nature Respects Weakness
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off