DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) at 80

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

RIP Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) at 80

   
Old 08-24-21, 11:49 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,369
Received 58 Likes on 45 Posts
RIP Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) at 80
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-58316842

Not a big surprise after he pulled out of the tour a few weeks back.
Meathead is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-21, 11:55 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,922
Received 1,795 Likes on 1,153 Posts
Re: RIP Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) at 80
Oh no!

One of the all-time greats. Loved, loved, loved Charlie!
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.