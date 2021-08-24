RIP Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) at 80
RIP Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) at 80
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-58316842
Not a big surprise after he pulled out of the tour a few weeks back.
Re: RIP Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones) at 80
Oh no!
One of the all-time greats. Loved, loved, loved Charlie!
