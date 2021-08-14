DVD Talk Forum

Why wasn't Golden Earring bigger in North America?

   
Why wasn't Golden Earring bigger in North America?
They did have 2 big international hits(Radar Love and Twilight Zone) but besides that not much else in NA.

They did tour in the USA(Kiss and Aerosmith opened for them in the mid-1970s).

They have been together as the same four since 1969 but recently disbanded because George Kooysman was diagnosed with ALS. In his honor last March every Dutch radio station played Radar Love at the same time.

They should be in the R-n-R HoF. Look at the Mama's and Papa's. They were around for three years and are in the HoF(that's a real head scratcher).

Another group famous in Europe(mostly UK) was Status Quo. They may have had one or two hits in NA but have been around since the late 1960s.
Re: Why wasn't Golden Earring bigger in North America?
Another group famous in Europe(mostly UK) was Status Quo. They may have had one or two hits in NA but have been around since the late 1960s.
I went to a Rod Stewart concert at Wembley Stadium in the early 90s and Quo was the co-headliner. I had never even heard of them and was just flabbergasted that a whole stadium was singing in unison to songs I had never heard in my life. Up until that moment I had thought that hits in the US and hits in the UK were pretty much the same thing. It seemed like their biggest hit was a cover of an old John Fogarty minor hit : Rocking All Over the World. But then again even Rod Stewart had some huge hits in the UK that I had never even heard in the US. The crowd all loudly and enthusiastically sang along to some song called Sailing ( but not the Christopher Cross song of the same name).
