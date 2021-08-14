Why wasn't Golden Earring bigger in North America?
Why wasn't Golden Earring bigger in North America?
They did have 2 big international hits(Radar Love and Twilight Zone) but besides that not much else in NA.
They did tour in the USA(Kiss and Aerosmith opened for them in the mid-1970s).
They have been together as the same four since 1969 but recently disbanded because George Kooysman was diagnosed with ALS. In his honor last March every Dutch radio station played Radar Love at the same time.
They should be in the R-n-R HoF. Look at the Mama's and Papa's. They were around for three years and are in the HoF(that's a real head scratcher).
Another group famous in Europe(mostly UK) was Status Quo. They may have had one or two hits in NA but have been around since the late 1960s.
Re: Why wasn't Golden Earring bigger in North America?
