Re: Why wasn't Golden Earring bigger in North America?

Another group famous in Europe(mostly UK) was Status Quo. They may have had one or two hits in NA but have been around since the late 1960s.

I went to a Rod Stewart concert at Wembley Stadium in the early 90s and Quo was the co-headliner. I had never even heard of them and was just flabbergasted that a whole stadium was singing in unison to songs I had never heard in my life. Up until that moment I had thought that hits in the US and hits in the UK were pretty much the same thing. It seemed like their biggest hit was a cover of an old John Fogarty minor hit : Rocking All Over the World. But then again even Rod Stewart had some huge hits in the UK that I had never even heard in the US. The crowd all loudly and enthusiastically sang along to some song called Sailing ( but not the Christopher Cross song of the same name).