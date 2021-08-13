Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof 11/19/21

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss reunite for

, the follow-up to the six-time GRAMMY award winning platinum debut 'Raising Sand'. The first track from their forthcoming album is

, out now. The classic was written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. Like its predecessor, Raise The Roof was produced by T Bone Burnett, who worked with Plant and Krauss to expand their collaboration in thrilling new directions.