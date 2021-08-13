Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof 11/19/21
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof 11/19/21
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss reunite for Raise The Roof, the follow-up to the six-time GRAMMY award winning platinum debut 'Raising Sand'. The first track from their forthcoming album is Can't Let Go, out now. The classic was written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. Like its predecessor, Raise The Roof was produced by T Bone Burnett, who worked with Plant and Krauss to expand their collaboration in thrilling new directions.
"Finally the doors are open and after 14 years here's a sequel to Raising Sand. Full of interesting curves and great musicality in the company of great musicians, we "Raise the Roof" - RP
I loved Raising Sand. I'm very much looking forward to this. The lead single is great!
