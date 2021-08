Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Love For Sale Oct 1. 2021

Quote:

As Tony Bennett celebrates his 95th birthday, and he and Lady Gaga prepare for a two-night stand at Radio City Music Hall beginning tonight, reps for the singer and Lady Gaga have revealed the title, concept and track list for their second collaborative album, “Love for Sale,” a Cole Porter tribute. The Oct. 1 release is being billed as Bennett’s final recording.“Love for Sale” is the second album from the duo, following their 2015 chart-topper “Cheek to Cheek.”The Porter tribute album is said to include solo selections from both Bennett and Gaga as well as duets; an initial track list for the digital/CD/vinyl release (included below) doesn’t designate which are which.