ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Had to cancel a show because of hip issues and then dies in his sleep 2 days later.
Wouldn't shock me if he OD'd while self-medicating for his hip or any other issue.
So many musicians have died in the last few years. I guess it'll be like this for a while.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,205
Re: ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
RIP Dusty. They had an extensive tour going now, wonder if they will cancel? I know they played at least one date without Dusty last week but this is a very sad turn for the Lil band from TX.
anyone that is a fan of the band should also really check out the Netflix documentary on these guys. It's an entertaining watch for sure and I certainly came away a bigger fan of the band than I was.
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,409
Re: ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
The documentary is great. RIP Dusty.
