Re: ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

RIP Dusty. They had an extensive tour going now, wonder if they will cancel? I know they played at least one date without Dusty last week but this is a very sad turn for the Lil band from TX.anyone that is a fan of the band should also really check out the Netflix documentary on these guys. It's an entertaining watch for sure and I certainly came away a bigger fan of the band than I was.