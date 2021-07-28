DVD Talk Forum

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

   
07-28-21, 02:43 PM
Coral
Had to cancel a show because of hip issues and then dies in his sleep 2 days later.
Wouldn't shock me if he OD'd while self-medicating for his hip or any other issue.

So many musicians have died in the last few years. I guess it'll be like this for a while.
07-28-21, 02:47 PM
wishbone


RIP Dusty Hill
07-28-21, 02:50 PM
jpcamb
RIP Dusty. They had an extensive tour going now, wonder if they will cancel? I know they played at least one date without Dusty last week but this is a very sad turn for the Lil band from TX.

anyone that is a fan of the band should also really check out the Netflix documentary on these guys. It's an entertaining watch for sure and I certainly came away a bigger fan of the band than I was.
07-28-21, 03:32 PM
Kurt D
The documentary is great. RIP Dusty.
