R.I.P. Joey Jordison (Slipknot) at 46
R.I.P. Joey Jordison (Slipknot) at 46
Joey Jordison, co-founder and original drummer of the aggressive hard rock band Slipknot, has died, according to a statement from his family. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, although the statement says he died peacefully in his sleep. He was 46.
