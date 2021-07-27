DVD Talk Forum

R.I.P. Joey Jordison (Slipknot) at 46

R.I.P. Joey Jordison (Slipknot) at 46

   
07-27-21, 06:45 PM
Meathead
 
R.I.P. Joey Jordison (Slipknot) at 46
Joey Jordison, co-founder and original drummer of the aggressive hard rock band Slipknot, has died, according to a statement from his family. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, although the statement says he died peacefully in his sleep. He was 46.
https://variety.com/2021/music/obitu...es-1235028746/
