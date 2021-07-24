Beyonce Knowles' mediocrity lowered expectations in the industry

A recent Time Magazine article discussing the merits of Britney Spears' music stated that " Pop songwriting is more laden with mythology than most entertainment products; credits can include people charged with writing toplines (vocal melodies), snatches of melody, or even bits that sound like already-existing hits...Run down the credits of Spears albums and youll see her name pop up under the lists of songwriters. What that actually might mean is fairly opaque; she could have written an entire song or just a line."



Translation= Because Beyonce Knowles has proven to be incapable of conceiving a hit song from her own mind, Britney Spears cannot compose a hit song despite clear evidence.



And the only co-writer for the global hit song 'Everyime' has 0 solo writing credits, as well as no evidence she can write more than one riff and/or melody (if she can even write one at all) on a musical instrument, just like Beyonce Knowles but unlike Britney Spears...



Unfortunately, it would be accurate to say that Beyonce Knowles single-handedly lowered expectations of singer-songwriters in the music industry over the last two decades, which is ironic given that many hold Britney Spears culpable of "killing grunge rock".

