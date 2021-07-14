DVD Talk Forum

Thrash metal bassist goes rockabilly and it's great

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Thrash metal bassist goes rockabilly and it's great

   
Thrash metal bassist goes rockabilly and it's great
DD Verni is best known as the bassist for the criminally underrated old school thrash band Overkill. But he just launched a rockabilly project, and all I gotta say is move over, Setzer. This is awesome.



