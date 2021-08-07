John Lawton (Uriah Heep/Lucifer's Friend) - R.I.P.

John Lawton, who initially gained notice in the band Lucifer's Friend, and then later with Uriah Heep, passed away on June 29th, just two weeks short of his 75th birthday.Lawton was known for his rich soulful voice, which made him ideally suited for Uriah Heep at a time in their history when they were experimenting with multiple different musical styles. HIs voice gave them the flexibility to do almost anything they wanted to do.Prior to that he was in the groundbreaking band Lucifer's Friend, who were known for changing musical styles album to album.After leaving Uriah Heep in the late 70's he went back to Lucifer's Friend before starting a solo career. Twice in the last 25 years he filled in on tour for singer Bernie Shaw in Uriah Heep when Shaw was having vocal cord problems. There was never any animosity or bad blood between him and the Uriah Heep camp, and he occasionally made guest appearances at special Heep shows .