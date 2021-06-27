Apple Music in Dolby Atmos- holy cow!

Got an Apple TV today as it does a few things better than my Roku but that's still preferable for other things (like Vudu, interface is horrible on the Apple.) Anyways, I got around to trying out Apple Music which I heard had some material in Dolby Atmos which they're calling "Spatial Audio". Turns out I can only access that through the Apple TV, if I use Airplay to the Roku it only comes through in 2-channel. Very interesting variety of stuff though, surprisingly large number of recent albums in Atmos as well as some old quad-era stuff and plenty from years in between. Some of the older stuff just has selected songs in Atmos (like Jackson 5's Greatest Hits for example) and others they did the whole album- was surprised to find the entire latest Jonas Brothers album is in Atmos!



One of my reasons for buying fewer CDs in the past 20 or so years is that DVDs got me used to multichannel sound, CDs of course are just plain old stereo. I've bought a number of music DVDs mainly for their multichannel sound mixes, I passed on SACD and DVD-Audio when they were new because the costs were too high and there wasn't a lot of compelling material out- I can play them now but most discs are out of print and hard to find. Blu-Ray Audio discs have kind of become a thing but a ton of music on Apple is available in Atmos only through their service. I hate to contribute money to "digital" music as I want to keep record stores in business but I think this will force my hand if it's the only way to hear these.