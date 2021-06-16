DVD Talk Forum

Lorde - Solar Power (New Album, 2021)

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Lorde - Solar Power (New Album, 2021)

   
Lorde - Solar Power (New Album, 2021)
Man I just LOVE this new title-track lead single by Lorde, produced by Jack Antonoff. It's so catchy and fun. Great Summer song! Fun video with "Midsommer Goes To The Beach" vibes.
As much as I as still obsessed with Melodrama, I like the new change in tone here.


And the new album cover is.....interesting.
