Liz Phair - Soberish - 6/11/21
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Liz Phair - Soberish - 6/11/21
She's back! And I love the songs I've heard so far.
https://www.nme.com/reviews/album/li...review-2954267
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...193137850.html
https://www.nme.com/reviews/album/li...review-2954267
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...193137850.html
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off