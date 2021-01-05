DVD Talk Forum

Hot Hitz Radio ?

Music Talk

Hot Hitz Radio ?

   
05-01-21, 09:59 AM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 11,005
Received 62 Likes on 54 Posts
Hot Hitz Radio ?
They are located in Florida and have 2 commercial free stations-80s and Classic Rock and I can't find a link for the Classic Rock Channel and I didn't notice it on their website.

I have a Brennan B2 and it play's internet radio stations and its playing it now but would like a computer link.
