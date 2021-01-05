Hot Hitz Radio ?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Hot Hitz Radio ?
They are located in Florida and have 2 commercial free stations-80s and Classic Rock and I can't find a link for the Classic Rock Channel and I didn't notice it on their website.
I have a Brennan B2 and it play's internet radio stations and its playing it now but would like a computer link.
I have a Brennan B2 and it play's internet radio stations and its playing it now but would like a computer link.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off