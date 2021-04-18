When will you be comfortable going back to see live shows?

I have both of my shots now and am still holding tickets for Buddy Guy for this July, both shows are pre-pandemic full audience bookings. Not 100% sure these shows will happen but I have noticed a spat of local shows starting to sell for national acts for this summer. John Hiatt is booking some small theaters and Foreigner seems to be selling tickets for shed shows for this summer as well.



What will it take to get you back into a theater to see live shows? I would likely be willing to see a band I cared about in a reduced audience-sized crowd with masks required but not sure I am ready for full-size shows. How about you?