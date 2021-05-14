The Black Key - Delta Kream - 5/14/21
The Black Key - Delta Kream - 5/14/21
Delta Kream
Available May 14
ALBUM HONORS MUSIC OF MISSISSIPPI HILL COUNTRY BLUES, R. L. BURNSIDE & JUNIOR KIMBROUGH, AMONG OTHERS WHO HAVE INFLUENCED THE BLACK KEYS
PRE-ORDER STARTS APRIL 15TH
Delta Kream Track Listing:
Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman)
Louise (Fred McDowell)
Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside)
Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside)
Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette)
Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Walk with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams)
Come on and Go with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Looks like they’re returning to their older vibes, this time with some great duets, which is great in my book. I like everything they’ve done, so I’ll be getting this no matter what.
