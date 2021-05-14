DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

The Black Key - Delta Kream - 5/14/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

The Black Key - Delta Kream - 5/14/21

   
Old 04-13-21, 08:44 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,922
Likes: 0
Received 984 Likes on 664 Posts
The Black Key - Delta Kream - 5/14/21


Delta Kream
Available May 14

ALBUM HONORS MUSIC OF MISSISSIPPI HILL COUNTRY BLUES, R. L. BURNSIDE & JUNIOR KIMBROUGH, AMONG OTHERS WHO HAVE INFLUENCED THE BLACK KEYS

PRE-ORDER STARTS APRIL 15TH


Delta Kream Track Listing:

Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman)
Louise (Fred McDowell)
Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside)
Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside)
Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette)
Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Walk with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams)
Come on and Go with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-13-21, 09:02 AM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 15,874
Received 283 Likes on 227 Posts
Re: The Black Key - Delta Kream - 5/14/21
Looks like they’re returning to their older vibes, this time with some great duets, which is great in my book. I like everything they’ve done, so I’ll be getting this no matter what.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-13-21, 09:11 AM
  #3  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,922
Likes: 0
Received 984 Likes on 664 Posts
Re: The Black Key - Delta Kream - 5/14/21
I think it’s all covers.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.