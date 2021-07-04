DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Does anybody feel ashamed about Beyonce Knowles?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Does anybody feel ashamed about Beyonce Knowles?

   
Old 04-07-21, 08:11 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Does anybody feel ashamed about Beyonce Knowles?
Chiefly the fact that she spent an entire decades-long career trying to prove herself as a music artist only for her to find out that she's not even as good a song-writer as Britney Spears?

Is this the ultimate humiliation of Beyonce Knowles and the music board on this site? Beyonce Knowles not being as good a songwriter as Britney Spears?


tlkvd is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-07-21, 08:22 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 53,438
Received 1,328 Likes on 821 Posts
Re: Does anybody feel ashamed about Beyonce Knowles?
Nope. Nobody thinks that but you.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-07-21, 08:24 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,861
Received 765 Likes on 568 Posts
Re: Does anybody feel ashamed about Beyonce Knowles?
Ashamed? She’s a multi millionaire with a billionaire husband and multiple Grammys. Most artists would kill to have a life and career like hers.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.