Does anybody feel ashamed about Beyonce Knowles?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Chiefly the fact that she spent an entire decades-long career trying to prove herself as a music artist only for her to find out that she's not even as good a song-writer as Britney Spears?
Is this the ultimate humiliation of Beyonce Knowles and the music board on this site? Beyonce Knowles not being as good a songwriter as Britney Spears?
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 53,438
Received 1,328 Likes on 821 Posts
Re: Does anybody feel ashamed about Beyonce Knowles?
Nope. Nobody thinks that but you.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,861
Received 765 Likes on 568 Posts
Re: Does anybody feel ashamed about Beyonce Knowles?
Ashamed? She’s a multi millionaire with a billionaire husband and multiple Grammys. Most artists would kill to have a life and career like hers.
