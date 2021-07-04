Re: Record Store Day 2021 (June 12 and July 17)

My shopping list for this summer:Not my favorite L7 album, though I don't have it on vinyl, so I'll likely grab this one. The platinum-colored vinyl also sounds like it will look nice.I have several Motorhead picture discs from RSD, so I'll add this one to my collection.This is more of an interesting artifact/collectible. I'm kind of on the fence about it, but it's also something I'll probably regret not picking up if I pass it over...Good album that I don't own on vinyl, so this is a no-brainer. The purple frost vinyl also sound like it will look pretty cool.Early punk album I don't own in any format. I need more punk LPs in my collection, so I'll probably get this. Pushead art, too!Classic NYHC album I don't own on vinyl, so this is a must-buy.I don't own any Ani DiFranco on vinyl (I think it's all mostly OOP now?) and this is a good place to start. Just Ani's voice and an acoustic guitar; this should sound spectacular on vinyl. Really need to pick up "Out of Range," "Not a Pretty Girl," and "Dilate." Hopefully we'll see reissues soon.Big maybe here. The song here isn't from my favorite Dio album, so I'll only snag this if the picture disc looks cool and the price is right.I'd normally pass over this "Best of" album, as it only contains songs from Priest's first two albums which I already own, but this sounds like a really awesome package. Embossed cover art, with the album itself on clear and black vinyl with gold splatters. Sounds like this will be another gorgeous package like 2018's "Rocka Rolla" with green translucent vinyl and an embossed cover, and last year's "Sad Wings of Destiny," which I wasn't planning on buying until I saw the embossed cover in the store.We're also getting picture discs of the two Dio Sabbath albums, "Heaven and Hell," and "Mob Rules," but I'll pass on the picture discs unless they're something really spectacular. Already own them on vinyl. Ditto The Cure, with "Seventeen Seconds," and "Wild Mood Swings." I already own "Seventeen Seconds," and I don't think I need "Wild Mood Swings," on vinyl. The audio quality of picture discs is sketchy, as is their durability, so they're basically just pretty collectibles.I also noticed a RSD edition of Lamb of God's "As the Palaces Burn," on splatter vinyl. I'd consider picking this up, but I already own the album on vinyl, so unless it looks really cool, it's a pass for me.