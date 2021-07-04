Record Store Day 2021 (June 12 and July 17)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Record Store Day 2021 (June 12 and July 17)
Two day event this summer; June 12 and July 17. Don't think they're doing a Black Friday this year.
Complete list of all releases:
https://recordstoreday.com/NewsItem/9578
Complete list of all releases:
https://recordstoreday.com/NewsItem/9578
#2
Re: Record Store Day 2021 (June 12 and July 17)
I was pretty happy going through the list; nothing I really wanted or needed, other than the Buzzcocks record. Yay! Get to sleep in that day.
Then I start seeing live records by The Police, another live record from the Ramones, The Selecter, a collection of rough mixes by Sweet, and suddenly these are turning into two very expensive days for me. That I'll probably have to be there at 8AM if I want even half of the stuff I'm looking at.
Then I start seeing live records by The Police, another live record from the Ramones, The Selecter, a collection of rough mixes by Sweet, and suddenly these are turning into two very expensive days for me. That I'll probably have to be there at 8AM if I want even half of the stuff I'm looking at.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Re: Record Store Day 2021 (June 12 and July 17)
My shopping list for this summer:
JUNE 12
L7 - THE BEAUTY PROCESS TRIPLE PLATINUM (Platinum Vinyl)
Not my favorite L7 album, though I don't have it on vinyl, so I'll likely grab this one. The platinum-colored vinyl also sounds like it will look nice.
MOTORHEAD ST VALENTINES DAY MASSACRE (Pictrure Disc)
I have several Motorhead picture discs from RSD, so I'll add this one to my collection.
STILLWATER - DEMOS EP (Red Transluscent Vinyl)
This is more of an interesting artifact/collectible. I'm kind of on the fence about it, but it's also something I'll probably regret not picking up if I pass it over...
THE SWORD - AGE OF WINTERS (Purple Frost Vinyl)
Good album that I don't own on vinyl, so this is a no-brainer. The purple frost vinyl also sound like it will look pretty cool.
WASTED YOUTH - REAGAN'S IN (Colored Vinyl)
Early punk album I don't own in any format. I need more punk LPs in my collection, so I'll probably get this. Pushead art, too!
JULY 17
CRO-MAGS - AGE OF QUARRELL
Classic NYHC album I don't own on vinyl, so this is a must-buy.
ANI DIFRANCO - ANI DIFRANCO (Double LP)
I don't own any Ani DiFranco on vinyl (I think it's all mostly OOP now?) and this is a good place to start. Just Ani's voice and an acoustic guitar; this should sound spectacular on vinyl. Really need to pick up "Out of Range," "Not a Pretty Girl," and "Dilate." Hopefully we'll see reissues soon.
DIO - GOD HATES HEAVY METAL (Picture Disc)
Big maybe here. The song here isn't from my favorite Dio album, so I'll only snag this if the picture disc looks cool and the price is right.
JUDAS PRIEST - BEST OF JUDAS PRIEST (Embossed Cover/Clear and Black Vinyl with Gold Splatter)
I'd normally pass over this "Best of" album, as it only contains songs from Priest's first two albums which I already own, but this sounds like a really awesome package. Embossed cover art, with the album itself on clear and black vinyl with gold splatters. Sounds like this will be another gorgeous package like 2018's "Rocka Rolla" with green translucent vinyl and an embossed cover, and last year's "Sad Wings of Destiny," which I wasn't planning on buying until I saw the embossed cover in the store.
We're also getting picture discs of the two Dio Sabbath albums, "Heaven and Hell," and "Mob Rules," but I'll pass on the picture discs unless they're something really spectacular. Already own them on vinyl. Ditto The Cure, with "Seventeen Seconds," and "Wild Mood Swings." I already own "Seventeen Seconds," and I don't think I need "Wild Mood Swings," on vinyl. The audio quality of picture discs is sketchy, as is their durability, so they're basically just pretty collectibles.
I also noticed a RSD edition of Lamb of God's "As the Palaces Burn," on splatter vinyl. I'd consider picking this up, but I already own the album on vinyl, so unless it looks really cool, it's a pass for me.
JUNE 12
L7 - THE BEAUTY PROCESS TRIPLE PLATINUM (Platinum Vinyl)
Not my favorite L7 album, though I don't have it on vinyl, so I'll likely grab this one. The platinum-colored vinyl also sounds like it will look nice.
MOTORHEAD ST VALENTINES DAY MASSACRE (Pictrure Disc)
I have several Motorhead picture discs from RSD, so I'll add this one to my collection.
STILLWATER - DEMOS EP (Red Transluscent Vinyl)
This is more of an interesting artifact/collectible. I'm kind of on the fence about it, but it's also something I'll probably regret not picking up if I pass it over...
THE SWORD - AGE OF WINTERS (Purple Frost Vinyl)
Good album that I don't own on vinyl, so this is a no-brainer. The purple frost vinyl also sound like it will look pretty cool.
WASTED YOUTH - REAGAN'S IN (Colored Vinyl)
Early punk album I don't own in any format. I need more punk LPs in my collection, so I'll probably get this. Pushead art, too!
JULY 17
CRO-MAGS - AGE OF QUARRELL
Classic NYHC album I don't own on vinyl, so this is a must-buy.
ANI DIFRANCO - ANI DIFRANCO (Double LP)
I don't own any Ani DiFranco on vinyl (I think it's all mostly OOP now?) and this is a good place to start. Just Ani's voice and an acoustic guitar; this should sound spectacular on vinyl. Really need to pick up "Out of Range," "Not a Pretty Girl," and "Dilate." Hopefully we'll see reissues soon.
DIO - GOD HATES HEAVY METAL (Picture Disc)
Big maybe here. The song here isn't from my favorite Dio album, so I'll only snag this if the picture disc looks cool and the price is right.
JUDAS PRIEST - BEST OF JUDAS PRIEST (Embossed Cover/Clear and Black Vinyl with Gold Splatter)
I'd normally pass over this "Best of" album, as it only contains songs from Priest's first two albums which I already own, but this sounds like a really awesome package. Embossed cover art, with the album itself on clear and black vinyl with gold splatters. Sounds like this will be another gorgeous package like 2018's "Rocka Rolla" with green translucent vinyl and an embossed cover, and last year's "Sad Wings of Destiny," which I wasn't planning on buying until I saw the embossed cover in the store.
We're also getting picture discs of the two Dio Sabbath albums, "Heaven and Hell," and "Mob Rules," but I'll pass on the picture discs unless they're something really spectacular. Already own them on vinyl. Ditto The Cure, with "Seventeen Seconds," and "Wild Mood Swings." I already own "Seventeen Seconds," and I don't think I need "Wild Mood Swings," on vinyl. The audio quality of picture discs is sketchy, as is their durability, so they're basically just pretty collectibles.
I also noticed a RSD edition of Lamb of God's "As the Palaces Burn," on splatter vinyl. I'd consider picking this up, but I already own the album on vinyl, so unless it looks really cool, it's a pass for me.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off