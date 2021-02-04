Toyah and Robert (Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah) Pretty Cool Stuff lol
Toyah and Robert (Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah) Pretty Cool Stuff lol
Legendary guitarist Robert Fripp and his Wife Toyah Making Videos covering popular songs is cool shit. Just having fun..
Re: Toyah and Robert (Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah) Pretty Cool Stuff lol
I guess the guitar geek in me is just impressed the way Fripp plays both the bass and lead guitar parts at the same time, using his first three fingers for the bass/rhythm, then casually stretching his pinky multiple frets to play lead parts.
As for Toyah, I'll always remember her from her memorable performance of "Danced" in the movie Urgh! A Music War. Shit, she's practically doing aerobics for 5 minutes here. And watching the way the crowd just bounces up and down, no "mosh pit", god those were fun days.
