DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Toyah and Robert (Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah) Pretty Cool Stuff lol

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Toyah and Robert (Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah) Pretty Cool Stuff lol

   
Old 04-02-21, 11:54 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 59,083
Received 332 Likes on 207 Posts
Toyah and Robert (Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah) Pretty Cool Stuff lol
Legendary guitarist Robert Fripp and his Wife Toyah Making Videos covering popular songs is cool shit. Just having fun..




Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-02-21, 12:18 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 7,406
Received 172 Likes on 147 Posts
Re: Toyah and Robert (Robert Fripp and Wife Toyah) Pretty Cool Stuff lol
I guess the guitar geek in me is just impressed the way Fripp plays both the bass and lead guitar parts at the same time, using his first three fingers for the bass/rhythm, then casually stretching his pinky multiple frets to play lead parts.

As for Toyah, I'll always remember her from her memorable performance of "Danced" in the movie Urgh! A Music War. Shit, she's practically doing aerobics for 5 minutes here. And watching the way the crowd just bounces up and down, no "mosh pit", god those were fun days.

Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.