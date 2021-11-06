DVD Talk Forum

Garbage - No Gods No Masters - 6/11/21

Garbage - No Gods No Masters - 6/11/21

   
Garbage - No Gods No Masters - 6/11/21
Always look forward to new Garbage. But upon first listen, I kind of hate the first single.

https://www.nme.com/news/music/garba...asters-2911012

Re: Garbage - No Gods No Masters - 6/11/21
Agreed... not good. I haven't been into Garbage since their hiatus after Bleed Like Me.
Music Talk

