Depeche Mode's "Black Celebration" turns 35

I was a huge fan of Depeche Mode prior ("Construction Time Again" and "Some Greta Reward"). But this album was a game changer for me. I still think it's their masterpiece. And what a run for them. From "Some Great Reward" through (arguably) "Ultra". One grand slam after another. Please ignore the Andrew Fletcher being a "multi-instrumentalist" comment in the article. What an oversight.