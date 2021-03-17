DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Depeche Mode's "Black Celebration" turns 35

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Depeche Mode's "Black Celebration" turns 35

   
Old 03-17-21, 08:50 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,083
Received 56 Likes on 40 Posts
Depeche Mode's "Black Celebration" turns 35
I was a huge fan of Depeche Mode prior ("Construction Time Again" and "Some Greta Reward"). But this album was a game changer for me. I still think it's their masterpiece. And what a run for them. From "Some Great Reward" through (arguably) "Ultra". One grand slam after another. Please ignore the Andrew Fletcher being a "multi-instrumentalist" comment in the article. What an oversight.

https://www.albumism.com/features/tr...ck-celebration
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Chrisedge (03-17-21)
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
The Music Video Sequitur Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.