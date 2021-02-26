DVD Talk Forum

New Order - Education Entertainment Recreation - 5/7/21

Music Talk

New Order - Education Entertainment Recreation - 5/7/21

   
New Order - Education Entertainment Recreation - 5/7/21
This slipped under my radar. It's about time they released their recent live shows on DVD. They have turned into a fantastic live band.

https://www.brooklynvegan.com/new-or...nt-recreation/
