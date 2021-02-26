New Order - Education Entertainment Recreation - 5/7/21
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
New Order - Education Entertainment Recreation - 5/7/21
This slipped under my radar. It's about time they released their recent live shows on DVD. They have turned into a fantastic live band.
https://www.brooklynvegan.com/new-or...nt-recreation/
https://www.brooklynvegan.com/new-or...nt-recreation/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off