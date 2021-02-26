The Who Sell Out - Deluxe edition April 2021

DVD Talk Forum

The Who Sell Out super deluxe edition | superdeluxeedition

112(!) song edition of The Who Sell Out coming this spring. I'll probably just get the vinyl double LP version, but I really dig this record. It's probably second only to Tommy in Who records that I most often listen to. I'm really surprised that only I Can See For Miles is known from it, because there's so many good songs.
