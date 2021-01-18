Weezer - Human - 1/29/21
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Weezer - Human - 1/29/21
Even though a lot of their output is hit or miss I have to give Weezer credit for continually releasing new material.
I last bought The Teal Album from them. I have The Black Album digitally as well, but I never listened to it much.
