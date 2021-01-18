DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Weezer - Human - 1/29/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Weezer - Human - 1/29/21

   
Old 01-18-21, 03:16 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,969
Likes: 0
Received 709 Likes on 486 Posts
Weezer - Human - 1/29/21

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-18-21, 03:59 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 20,972
Received 267 Likes on 208 Posts
Re: Weezer - Human - 1/29/21
Even though a lot of their output is hit or miss I have to give Weezer credit for continually releasing new material.

I last bought The Teal Album from them. I have The Black Album digitally as well, but I never listened to it much.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Worst (least enjoyable) concert experiences?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.