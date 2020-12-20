DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

OMD 40th Anniversary: Souvenir - The Singles 1979-2019

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

OMD 40th Anniversary: Souvenir - The Singles 1979-2019

   
Old 12-20-20, 02:14 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,919
Received 27 Likes on 22 Posts
OMD 40th Anniversary: Souvenir - The Singles 1979-2019
This one flew under my radar. I came across a few of these remastered songs this weekend and was really impressed. So many of these remastered releases sound the same to me, not this one. I'll be picking this album up!

Amazon Amazon



Last edited by Daytripper; 12-20-20 at 02:19 AM.
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.