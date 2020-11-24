2021 Grammy Nominees Announced
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 51,050
Received 908 Likes on 565 Posts
2021 Grammy Nominees Announced
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa lead this year’s Grammy nominations
The Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah on January 31, 2021. This year’s virtual announcement featured music’s biggest names from around the world. Check out some of the highlights here:
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa dominate the nomination field
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are first-time nominees
Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus are up for Best New Artist
The Best Rock Performance category features all women, including Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and Haim
(That is awesome, IMO)
_____________________________________________
The 2021 Grammys nominations are in!
On Tuesday (November 24), the Recording Academy unveiled the full list of nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Announcements for the hour-long livestream were made from remote locations by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls. Other stars involved in revealing the 2021 Grammys categories included Gayle King, Lauren Dangle, Imogen Heap, Dua Lipa, Sharon Osbourne, Yemi Alade and others.
Taking over the reins after two-time host Alicia Keys, Trevor Noah will be emceeing the event airing on CBS on January 31, 2021, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Earlier this year, Billie Eilish’s historical sweep at the 2020 Grammys made the 18-year-old singer-songwriter the youngest artist to win all four general-field categories in a single night.
Stay tuned! We'll be updating the list of nominees as they're announced below.
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
The Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah on January 31, 2021. This year’s virtual announcement featured music’s biggest names from around the world. Check out some of the highlights here:
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa dominate the nomination field
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are first-time nominees
Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus are up for Best New Artist
The Best Rock Performance category features all women, including Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and Haim
(That is awesome, IMO)
_____________________________________________
The 2021 Grammys nominations are in!
On Tuesday (November 24), the Recording Academy unveiled the full list of nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Announcements for the hour-long livestream were made from remote locations by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls. Other stars involved in revealing the 2021 Grammys categories included Gayle King, Lauren Dangle, Imogen Heap, Dua Lipa, Sharon Osbourne, Yemi Alade and others.
Taking over the reins after two-time host Alicia Keys, Trevor Noah will be emceeing the event airing on CBS on January 31, 2021, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Earlier this year, Billie Eilish’s historical sweep at the 2020 Grammys made the 18-year-old singer-songwriter the youngest artist to win all four general-field categories in a single night.
Stay tuned! We'll be updating the list of nominees as they're announced below.
General FieldRecord of the Year
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
"Circles" — Post Malone
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop
Spoiler:
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS
"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
FutureNostalgia, Dua Lipa
FineLine, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both Of Us" — Jayda G
"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS
"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
FutureNostalgia, Dua Lipa
FineLine, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Dance/Electronic MusicBest Dance Recording
"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both Of Us" — Jayda G
"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Rock
Spoiler:
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound& Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush" — Body Count
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala
"Not" — Big Thief
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound& Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush" — Body Count
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip
Best Rock Song
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala
"Not" — Big Thief
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
AlternativeBest Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
R&B
Spoiler:
Best R&B Performance
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
"Anything for You" — Ledisi
"Distance" — Yebba
Best R&B Song
"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
"Do It" — Chloe X Halle
"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
"Anything for You" — Ledisi
"Distance" — Yebba
Best R&B Song
"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
"Do It" — Chloe X Halle
"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Rap
Spoiler:
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"The Box" — Roddy Rich
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"The Box" — Roddy Ricch
"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
"The Box" — Roddy Rich
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"
Country
Spoiler:
Best Country Solo Performance
"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill
"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"All Night" — Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"Ocean" — Lady A
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" — Maren Morris
"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen
"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church
"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark
"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill
"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"All Night" — Brothers Osborne
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
"Ocean" — Lady A
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" — Maren Morris
"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen
"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
New Age
Spoiler:
Best New Age Album
Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Jazz
Spoiler:
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Guinevere" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
"Pachamama" — Regina Carter
"Celia" — Gerald Clayton
"All Blues" — Chick Corea
"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman
Best Jazz Vocal Album
ONA, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
MONK'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez
"Guinevere" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
"Pachamama" — Regina Carter
"Celia" — Gerald Clayton
"All Blues" — Chick Corea
"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman
Best Jazz Vocal Album
ONA, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
MONK'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Gospel/Comtemporary Christian MusicBest Gospel Performance/Song
Spoiler:
"Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III
"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy
"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News
"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene
"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin
"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom
"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson
"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy
"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News
"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene
"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin
"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom
"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson
"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Latin
Spoiler:
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40, Grupo Niche
Memorias De Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40, Grupo Niche
Memorias De Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
American Roots
Spoiler:
Best American Roots Performance
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" — John Prine
Best American Roots Song
"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers
"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch
"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz
"I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine
"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice G., Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
"Colors" — Black Pumas
"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman
"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard
"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" — John Prine
Best American Roots Song
"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers
"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch
"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz
"I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine
"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice G., Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
Reggae
Spoiler:
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals
One World, The Wailers
Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals
One World, The Wailers
Global Music
Spoiler:
Best Global Music Album
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 51,050
Received 908 Likes on 565 Posts
Re: 2021 Grammy Nominees Announced
Seriously, WTF happened to The Weekend though? He was supposed to be the hands-down favorite in both Album and Record of the Year categories. How was he so snubbed? Blinding Lights was easily the song of the year.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off