2021 Grammy Nominees Announced

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa lead this year’s Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah on January 31, 2021. This year’s virtual announcement featured music’s biggest names from around the world. Check out some of the highlights here:

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa dominate the nomination field

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are first-time nominees

Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus are up for Best New Artist

The Best Rock Performance category features all women, including Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and Haim

General Field

Pop

Spoiler: Best Pop Solo Performance



“Yummy,” Justin Bieber



“Say So,” Doja Cat



“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish



“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa



“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles



“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy



"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo



"Dynamite" — BTS



"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande



"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian



True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.



American Standard, James Taylor



Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright



Judy, Renée Zellweger



Best Pop Vocal Album



Changes, Justin Bieber



Chromatica, Lady Gaga



FutureNostalgia, Dua Lipa



FineLine, Harry Styles



Folklore, Taylor Swift

Dance/Electronic Music Best Dance Recording



"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE



"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai



"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi



"Both Of Us" — Jayda G



"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis



Best Dance/Electronic Album



Kick I, Arca



Planet's Mad, Baauer



Energy, Disclosure



Bubba, Kaytranada



Good Faith, Madeon “Yummy,” Justin Bieber“Say So,” Doja Cat“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo"Dynamite" — BTS"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver, (Burt Bacharach &Daniel Tashian, Harry Connick, Jr., James Taylor, Rufus Wainwright, Renée Zellweger, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi"Both Of Us" — Jayda G"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis, Arca, Baauer, Disclosure, Kaytranada, Madeon

Rock

Spoiler: Best Rock Album



A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.



Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka



Daylight, Grace Potter



Sound& Fury, Sturgill Simpson



The New Abnormal, The Strokes



Best Rock Performance



“Shameika,” Fiona Apple



“Not,” Big Thief



“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers



“The Steps,” Haim



“Stay High,” Brittany Howard



“Daylight,” Grace Potter



Best Metal Performance



"Bum-Rush" — Body Count



"Underneath" — Code Orange



"The In-Between" — In This Moment



"Bloodmoney" — Poppy



"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip



Best Rock Song



"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers



"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala



"Not" — Big Thief



"Shameika" — Fiona Apple



"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

Alternative Best Alternative Music Album



Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple



Hyperspace, Beck



Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers



Jaime, Brittany Howard



The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

R&B

Spoiler: Best R&B Performance



"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend



"Black Parade" — Beyoncé



"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign



"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard



"See Me" — Emily King



Best Traditional R&B Performance



"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor



"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle



"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore



"Anything for You" — Ledisi



"Distance" — Yebba



Best R&B Song



"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello



"Black Parade" — Beyoncé



"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG



"Do It" — Chloe X Halle



"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.



Best Progressive R&B Album



Chilombo, Jhené Aiko



Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle



Free Nationals, Free Nationals



F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper



It Is What It Is, Thundercat



Best R&B Album



Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons



Take Time, Giveon



To Feel Love/d, Luke James



Bigger Love, John Legend



All Rise, Gregory Porter

Rap

Spoiler: Best Rap Performance



“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle



“Bop,” DaBaby



“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow



“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby



“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé



“Dior,” Pop Smoke



Best Melodic Rap Performance



"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch



"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk



"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak



"The Box" — Roddy Ricch



"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott



Best Rap Song



"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby



"The Box" — Roddy Rich



"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk



"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch



"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé



Best Rap Album



Black Habits, D Smoke



Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist



A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica



King's Disease, Nas



The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"

Country

Spoiler: Best Country Solo Performance



"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church



"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark



"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill



"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton



"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert



Best Country Duo/Group Performance



"All Night" — Brothers Osborne



"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber



"Ocean" — Lady A



"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town



"Some People Do" — Old Dominion



Best Country Song



"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert



"The Bones" — Maren Morris



"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen



"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress



"Some People Do" — Old Dominion



Best Country Album



Lady Like, Ingrid Andress



Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark



Wildcard, Miranda Lambert



Nightfall, Little Big Town



Never Will, Ashley McBryde

New Age

Spoiler: Best New Age Album



Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith



Periphery, Priya Darshini



Form//Less, Superposition



More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West



Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Jazz

Spoiler: Best Improvised Jazz Solo



"Guinevere" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah



"Pachamama" — Regina Carter



"Celia" — Gerald Clayton



"All Blues" — Chick Corea



"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman



Best Jazz Vocal Album



ONA, Thana Alexa



Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez



Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy



Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band



What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington



Best Jazz Instrumental Album



On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire



Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science



Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton



Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade



Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album



Dialogues on Race, Gregg August



MONK'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley



The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band



Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band



Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra



Best Latin Jazz Album



Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra



Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra



City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro



Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola



Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez

Gospel/Comtemporary Christian Music

Spoiler: "Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III



"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy



"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News



"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene



"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song



"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship



"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin



"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom



"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson



"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton



Best Gospel Album



2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy



My Tribute, Myron Butler



Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard



Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton



Kierra, Kierra Sheard



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album



Run to the Father, Cody Carnes



All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free



Holy Water, We The Kingdom



Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells



Jesus Is King, Kanye West



Best Roots Gospel Album



Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop



20/20, The Crabb Family



What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins



Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers



Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Latin

Spoiler: Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album



YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny



Por Primera Vez, Camilo



Mesa Para Dos, Kany García



Pausa, Ricky Martin



3:33, Debi Nova



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album



Aura, Bajofondo



Monstruo, Cami



Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética



La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez



Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)



Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández



La Serenata, Lupita Infante



Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade



Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez



AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal



Best Tropical Latin Album



Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"



Infinito, Edwin Bonilla



Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis



40, Grupo Niche



Memorias De Navidad, Víctor Manuelle

American Roots

Spoiler: Best American Roots Performance



"Colors" — Black Pumas



"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman



"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard



"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples



"I Remember Everything" — John Prine



Best American Roots Song



"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers



"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch



"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz



"I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine



"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams



Best Americana Album



Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews



Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger



World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz



El Dorado, Marcus King



Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams



Best Bluegrass Album



Man on Fire, Danny Barnes



To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz



North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers



Home, Billy Strings



The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists



Best Traditional Blues Album



All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey



You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant



That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band



Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes



Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush



Best Contemporary Blues Album



Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito



Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band



The Juice G., Love



Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette



Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars



Best Folk Album



Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman



Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen



Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling



Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters



All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings



Best Regional Roots Music Album



My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers



Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours



Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā



Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers



A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia

Reggae

Spoiler: Best Reggae Album



Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton



Higher Place, Skip Marley



It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest



Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals



One World, The Wailers

Global Music