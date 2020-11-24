DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

2021 Grammy Nominees Announced

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

2021 Grammy Nominees Announced

   
Old 11-24-20, 01:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 51,050
Received 908 Likes on 565 Posts
2021 Grammy Nominees Announced
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa lead this year’s Grammy nominations
The Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah on January 31, 2021. This year’s virtual announcement featured music’s biggest names from around the world. Check out some of the highlights here:

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa dominate the nomination field

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are first-time nominees

Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus are up for Best New Artist

The Best Rock Performance category features all women, including Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and Haim
(That is awesome, IMO)
_____________________________________________
The 2021 Grammys nominations are in!

On Tuesday (November 24), the Recording Academy unveiled the full list of nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Announcements for the hour-long livestream were made from remote locations by past Grammy winners, nominees and hopefuls. Other stars involved in revealing the 2021 Grammys categories included Gayle King, Lauren Dangle, Imogen Heap, Dua Lipa, Sharon Osbourne, Yemi Alade and others.

Taking over the reins after two-time host Alicia Keys, Trevor Noah will be emceeing the event airing on CBS on January 31, 2021, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish’s historical sweep at the 2020 Grammys made the 18-year-old singer-songwriter the youngest artist to win all four general-field categories in a single night.

Stay tuned! We'll be updating the list of nominees as they're announced below.

General Field

Record of the Year

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop


Spoiler:
Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

FutureNostalgia, Dua Lipa

FineLine, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance Recording

"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE

"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

"Both Of Us" — Jayda G

"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet's Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

Rock


Spoiler:
Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound& Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

"Bum-Rush" — Body Count

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip

Best Rock Song

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

R&B


Spoiler:
Best R&B Performance

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

"Anything for You" — Ledisi

"Distance" — Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe X Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

Rap


Spoiler:
Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"The Box" — Roddy Rich

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"

Country


Spoiler:
Best Country Solo Performance

"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark

"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill

"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"All Night" — Brothers Osborne

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

"Ocean" — Lady A

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

New Age


Spoiler:
Best New Age Album

Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form//Less, Superposition

More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West

Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Jazz


Spoiler:
Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Guinevere" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

"Pachamama" — Regina Carter

"Celia" — Gerald Clayton

"All Blues" — Chick Corea

"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman

Best Jazz Vocal Album

ONA, Thana Alexa

Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

MONK'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez

Gospel/Comtemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Spoiler:
"Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III

"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy

"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News

"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene

"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin

"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom

"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson

"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run to the Father, Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Latin


Spoiler:
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética

La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata, Lupita Infante

Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"

Infinito, Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

40, Grupo Niche

Memorias De Navidad, Víctor Manuelle

American Roots


Spoiler:
Best American Roots Performance

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

"I Remember Everything" — John Prine

Best American Roots Song

"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers

"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch

"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz

"I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine

"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice G., Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā

Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia

Reggae


Spoiler:
Best Reggae Album

Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals

One World, The Wailers

Global Music


Spoiler:
Best Global Music Album

Fu Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice as Tall, Burna Boy

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-24-20, 01:39 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 51,050
Received 908 Likes on 565 Posts
Re: 2021 Grammy Nominees Announced
Seriously, WTF happened to The Weekend though? He was supposed to be the hands-down favorite in both Album and Record of the Year categories. How was he so snubbed? Blinding Lights was easily the song of the year.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.