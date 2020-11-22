UFO - Strangers In The Night (Deluxe Edition)

DescriptionRegarded by many as one of the finest live albums of all time, Strangers in The Night captured UFO at the peak of their powers as a band.The original double album was compiled from recordings made at six shows during in October 1978 on an American tour, which can only be described as a live greatest hits of the band's repertoire.This new 8CD box set includes all 6 complete original concerts for the first time (5 previously unreleased) as well as a newly remastered version of the original album. Four of the shows have been newly mixed from the original tapes. The packaging is a 2-part rigid slipcase, 8 mini-LP style sleeves along with a 24-page booklet containing new sleeve notes by Michael Hann who has interviewed Phil Mogg, Andy Parker and Michael Schenker.Disc 1 (Strangers In The Night Remaster)1. Natural Thing (2020 Remaster)2. Out In The Street (2020 Remaster)3. Only You Can Rock Me (2020 Remaster)4. Doctor Doctor (2020 Remaster)5. Mother Mary (2020 Remaster)6. This Kid's (2020 Remaster)7. Love To Love (2020 Remaster)Disc 2 (Strangers In The Night Remaster)1. Lights Out (2020 Remaster)2. Rock Bottom (2020 Remaster)3. Too Hot To Handle (2020 Remaster)4. I'm A Loser (2020 Remaster)5. Let It Roll (2020 Remaster)6. Shoot Shoot (2020 Remaster)Disc 31. Hot 'N' Ready (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )2. Pack It Up (And Go) [Live in Chicago 13/10/78 ]3. Cherry (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )4. Let It Roll (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )5. Love To Love (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )6. Only You Can Rock Me (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )7. Ain't No Baby (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )8. Out In The Street (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )9. Doctor Doctor (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )10. Lights Out (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )11. Rock Bottom (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )12. Too Hot To Handle (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )13. Shoot Shoot (Live in Chicago 13/10/78 )Disc 41. Hot 'N' Ready (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)2. Pack It Up (And Go) [Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78]3. Cherry (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)4. Let It Roll (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)5. Love To Love (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)6. Only You Can Rock Me (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)7. Ain't No Baby (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)8. Out In The Street (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)9. Doctor Doctor (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)10. Lights Out (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)11. Rock Bottom (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)12. Too Hot To Handle (Live in Wisconsin 14/10/78)Disc 51. Intro / Hot 'N' Ready (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)2. Pack It Up (And Go) [Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978]3. Cherry (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)4. Let It Roll (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)5. Love To Love (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)6. Natural Thing (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)7. Out On The Street (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)8. Only You Can Rock Me (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)9. On With The Action (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)10. Doctor Doctor (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)11. Lights Out (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)12. Rock Bottom (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)13. Too Hot To Handle (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)14. Shoot Shoot (Live in Youngstown 15/10/1978)Disc 61. Hot 'N' Ready (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)2. Pack It Up (And Go) [Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78]3. Cherry (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)4. Let It Roll (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)5. Love To Love (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)6. Natural Thing (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)7. Out In The Street (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)8. Only You Can Rock Me (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)9. On With The Action (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)10. Doctor Doctor (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)11. I'm A Loser (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)12. Lights Out (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)13. Rock Bottom (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)14. Too Hot To Handle (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)15. Shoot Shoot (Live in Cleveland, Ohio 16/10/78)Disc 71. Hot 'N' Ready (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)2. Pack It Up (And Go) [Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78]3. Cherry (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)4. Let It Roll (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)5. Love To Love (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)6. Natural Thing (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)7. Out In The Street (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)8. Too Hot To Handle (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)9. I'm A Loser (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)10. On With The Action (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)11. Doctor Doctor (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)12. Lights Out (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)13. Rock Bottom (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)14. Shoot Shoot (Live in Columbus, Ohio 17/10/78)Disc 81. Hot 'N' Ready (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )2. Pack It Up (And Go) [Live In Louisville 18/10/78 ]3. Cherry (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )4. Let It Roll (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )5. Love To Love (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )6. Natural Thing (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )7. Out In The Street (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )8. Only You Can Rock Me (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )9. On With The Action (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )10. Doctor Doctor (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )11. I'm A Loser (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )12. Lights Out (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )13. Rock Bottom (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )14. Too Hot To Handle (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )15. Shoot Shoot (Live In Louisville 18/10/78 )Dream release and absolute "no brainer" for me! Finally, something to salvage this crap year!