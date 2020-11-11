FOO FIGHTERS: Medicine at Midnight - February 5, 2021
FOO FIGHTERS: Medicine at Midnight - February 5, 2021
1. "Making a Fire" 4:15
2. "Shame Shame" 4:17
3. "Cloudspotter" 3:53
4. "Waiting On a War" 4:13
5. "Medicine at Midnight" 3:29
6. "No Son of Mine" 3:28
7. "Holding Poison" 4:24
8. "Chasing Birds" 4:12
9. "Love Dies Young" 4:21
Total length: 36:32
Thats a short album.
