Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep, Blackfoot) R.I.P.

Music Talk

Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep, Blackfoot) R.I.P.

   
11-05-20, 11:45 AM
B5Erik
 
Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep, Blackfoot) R.I.P.
Absolutely horrible news. Ken Hensley has passed away.

His importance to Uriah Heep cannot be overstated. A top notch keyboard player, a solid guitar player, and a fantastic songwriter. (Heck, a decent singer, too!) So much talent. And now he's gone. Just devastating. R.I.P. Ken. You will be missed.

