Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep, Blackfoot) R.I.P.

Absolutely horrible news. Ken Hensley has passed away.His importance to Uriah Heep cannot be overstated. A top notch keyboard player, a solid guitar player, and a fantastic songwriter. (Heck, a decent singer, too!) So much talent. And now he's gone. Just devastating. R.I.P. Ken. You will be missed.