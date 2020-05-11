Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep, Blackfoot) R.I.P.
#1
Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep, Blackfoot) R.I.P.
Absolutely horrible news. Ken Hensley has passed away.
His importance to Uriah Heep cannot be overstated. A top notch keyboard player, a solid guitar player, and a fantastic songwriter. (Heck, a decent singer, too!) So much talent. And now he's gone. Just devastating. R.I.P. Ken. You will be missed.
