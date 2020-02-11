DVD Talk Forum

ROB ZOMBIE: The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy - March 12, 2021
Rob Zombie announces his seventh studio album ​The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, ​to be released March 12th, 2021 via Nuclear Blast.​ ​The LP marks his first new album in nearly five years. ​The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy ​is a​ classic Zombie album to its core with high-energy rages like “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man” and “Get Loose” to heavy-groove thumpers like “Shadow Of The Cemetery Man” and “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass.” The new album is produced by ZEUSS.
  1. Expanding the Head of Zed
  2. The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
  3. The Ballad of Sleazy Rider
  4. Hovering Over the Dull Earth
  5. Shadow of the Cemetery Man
  6. A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared
  7. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train
  8. The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man
  9. The Much Talked of Metamorphosis
  10. The Satanic Rites of Blacula
  11. Shower of Stones
  12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass
  13. Boom-Boom-Boom
  14. What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama
  15. Get Loose
  16. The Serenity of Witches
  17. Crow Killer Blues


