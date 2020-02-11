ROB ZOMBIE: The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy - March 12, 2021

Quote:

Rob Zombie announces his seventh studio album ​The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, ​to be released March 12th, 2021 via Nuclear Blast.​ ​The LP marks his first new album in nearly five years. ​The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy ​is a​ classic Zombie album to its core with high-energy rages like “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man” and “Get Loose” to heavy-groove thumpers like “Shadow Of The Cemetery Man” and “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass.” The new album is produced by ZEUSS.