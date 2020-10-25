DVD Talk Forum

What bands "ignore" parts of their own catalog and why??

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

What bands "ignore" parts of their own catalog and why??

   
Old 10-25-20, 12:46 PM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Houston, Tx
What bands "ignore" parts of their own catalog and why??
With EVH's passing It reminded me how disappointed I was in VH's lack of output over the last fifteen years. It also got me wondering about what other major bands ignore parts of their musical history. At one point (if ya'll recall) they tried to erase Michael Anthony's presence on their website. Of course they also completely ignored their output with Sammy as well once Dave rejoined (along with pretending the VH III never happened). I know Dave's limited vocal ability had something to do with it, but think there's some material he could have done.

Black Sabbath also comes to mind. I know this may be an issue of vocal ability...I love Ozzy and all, but I don't think there's any way he could do Dio era any justice.

So, who else leaves some of their good stuff in the vault so to speak?
Old 10-25-20, 12:54 PM
Join Date: Sep 2012
Re: What bands "ignore" parts of their own catalog and why??
During their mid-late 1980s peak heydays, Judas Priest didn't play as many of the songs from their 1970s catalog. The epitome of this was the 1987 Priest ... Live album.
Old 10-25-20, 01:21 PM
Join Date: Jul 2003
Re: What bands "ignore" parts of their own catalog and why??
Talking about Judas Priest, they ignores the Owens era completely.

The Clash acts like Cut the Crap never existed.
