What bands "ignore" parts of their own catalog and why??

With EVH's passing It reminded me how disappointed I was in VH's lack of output over the last fifteen years. It also got me wondering about what other major bands ignore parts of their musical history. At one point (if ya'll recall) they tried to erase Michael Anthony's presence on their website. Of course they also completely ignored their output with Sammy as well once Dave rejoined (along with pretending the VH III never happened). I know Dave's limited vocal ability had something to do with it, but think there's some material he could have done.



Black Sabbath also comes to mind. I know this may be an issue of vocal ability...I love Ozzy and all, but I don't think there's any way he could do Dio era any justice.



So, who else leaves some of their good stuff in the vault so to speak?

