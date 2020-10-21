DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Paul McCartney - McCartney III - December 11th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Paul McCartney - McCartney III - December 11th, 2020

   
Old 10-21-20, 06:10 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,536
Received 196 Likes on 158 Posts
Paul McCartney - McCartney III - December 11th, 2020

Paul McCartney Announces New Album McCartney III

Evan MinskerOctober 21, 2020Paul McCartney released his debut solo album McCartney in 1970. McCartney IIfollowed in 1980. Its 2020, and, today, Macca has officially announced that a new album called McCartney III is on the way. Its out December 11 via Capitol. Check out the album cover below.

Paul McCartney wrote, produced, and performed McCartney III, which got recorded earlier this year in Sussex, England. I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day, McCartney said in a press release. He continued:
I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff Id worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had. Each day Id start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.
McCartneys last studio album was 2018s Egypt Station. Earlier this year, he reissued the 1997 album Flaming Pie.

Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.