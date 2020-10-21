Paul McCartney - McCartney III - December 11th, 2020
Paul McCartney - McCartney III - December 11th, 2020
Paul McCartney Announces New Album McCartney III
Evan MinskerOctober 21, 2020Paul McCartney released his debut solo album McCartney in 1970. McCartney IIfollowed in 1980. Its 2020, and, today, Macca has officially announced that a new album called McCartney III is on the way. Its out December 11 via Capitol. Check out the album cover below.
Paul McCartney wrote, produced, and performed McCartney III, which got recorded earlier this year in Sussex, England. I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day, McCartney said in a press release. He continued:
I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff Id worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had. Each day Id start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.
McCartneys last studio album was 2018s Egypt Station. Earlier this year, he reissued the 1997 album Flaming Pie.
