Armored Saint - New Album (Punching The Sky)

Music Talk

Armored Saint - New Album (Punching The Sky)

   
Armored Saint - New Album (Punching The Sky)
At one point they were one of the youngest Metal bands to put out a major label album. Now? They're elder statesmen of old school/traditional Heavy Metal.

But they haven't lost a step. The energy level on the album and live is just as high as it was 35 years ago. I saw them in 1987, 1991, and 2000. Watching the live footage of them on YouTube you can tell that while they look older, these are the same kids who loved to crank it up in the early 80's.

Vocalist John Bush and bassist Joey Vera were both offered gigs in Metallica (Bush after Kill 'Em All was completed, and Vera after Cliff Burton died).

And now with their new album, Punching The Sky, out (Friday, Oct 23, 2020) they're proving that they've still got it. Great songs, great performances - all the stuff that's good about old school Heavy Metal is there in spades.

Armored Saint is back!


